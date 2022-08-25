76°
Latest Weather Blog
Seven hurt, including children, after major crash in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - Authorities are responding to reports of a major crash on LA 70 in Ascension Parish Saturday night.
The incident was reported around 8:50 p.m. on Highway 70 near Highway 3120. Authorities say seven people were hurt in the crash, including children.
Three of the victims appeared to be in moderate to serious condition. The others hurt seemed to in stable condition, sources say.
There is currently no word on what caused the crash or how many vehicles may have been involved.
The roadway is shut down at the scene of the crash.
Traffic closure:
Highway 70 eastbound is closed at this time due to a wreck. We will advise when the road is back open.— Ascension Sheriff (@AscensionSherif) September 16, 2018
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Devin's Law aims at making landlords responsible for safety measures at rental...
-
Rescue Alliance planning to use drones to capture footage of animal neglect
-
Industrial gas company looking to store carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas
-
City-Parish pays out more than $175K in settlements for civil lawsuits
-
As I-10 widening project inches closer, more questions voiced at the capitol
Sports Video
-
Southern WR Chandler Whitfield showcasing speed, and playmaking ability in Jags scrimmage
-
WATCH: Sports2's 1-on-1 with LSU commit and St. James WR Khai Prean
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning