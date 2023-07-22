88°
Serious injury crash closed I-10 WB on Bonnet Carre Spillway Wednesday

6 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Wednesday, December 21 2016 Dec 21, 2016 December 21, 2016 11:21 AM December 21, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ST. CHARLES PARISH – A crash closed I-10 west bound on the Bonnet Carre Spillway around 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

The accident was with serious injury, according to Louisiana State Police. A medical helicopter was seen landing on the Spillway. No further information about the crash was available at the time of this post.

Traffic was being diverted to I-310 South until the Spillway reopened around 1 p.m. 

