Serious injury crash closed I-10 WB on Bonnet Carre Spillway Wednesday

ST. CHARLES PARISH – A crash closed I-10 west bound on the Bonnet Carre Spillway around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

The accident was with serious injury, according to Louisiana State Police. A medical helicopter was seen landing on the Spillway. No further information about the crash was available at the time of this post.



Traffic was being diverted to I-310 South until the Spillway reopened around 1 p.m.



