88°
Latest Weather Blog
Serious injury crash closed I-10 WB on Bonnet Carre Spillway Wednesday
ST. CHARLES PARISH – A crash closed I-10 west bound on the Bonnet Carre Spillway around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Trending News
The accident was with serious injury, according to Louisiana State Police. A medical helicopter was seen landing on the Spillway. No further information about the crash was available at the time of this post.
Traffic was being diverted to I-310 South until the Spillway reopened around 1 p.m.
Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU grad student no longer allowed to teach after vulgar tirade
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
-
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish
-
Authorities resume search for missing swimmer in Amite River
-
LSU food pantry receives record breaking donation after fans bought 68,888 shots...