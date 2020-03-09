Senator Cleo Fields to tout bills related to air monitoring, higher education

BATON ROUGE - As the 2020 legislative session begins, Senator Cleo Fields is prepared to push several bills.

One of the most popular bills he intends to tout has to do with air monitoring.

Senator Fields told WBRZ, "People in Louisiana have a right to know what they breathe. So the bill will basically make sure we have the necessary montiors in place to make sure we find out what pollutants are in the air."

The bill will also lay out policies to ensure that locals have adequte notice of dangerous incidents as they take place at nearby chemical plants.

Senator Fields says he'll also push bills related to higher education. He hopes to secure a new Science building and Student Life Center for Southern University and a new library for LSU.

Senator Fields represented Louisiana's 4th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives from 1993 to 1997.

In 1998 he began practicing law and returned to his former political role in 2019.

The first day of the legislative session begins at noon, Monday.

During the session, lawmakers are also expected to consider whether to legalize sports betting and recreational marijuana, whether to do away with Louisiana’s use of the death penalty or change the means of execution, how to spend a multimillion-dollar surplus and what approach they’ll try to combat high car insurance rates.