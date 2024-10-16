Senator Bill Cassidy to host Louisiana Energy Security Summit discussing carbon capture, global markets, and more

54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Wednesday, October 16 2024
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday, Senator Bill Cassidy is hosting the Louisiana Energy Security Summit, a conference welcoming energy leaders from around the state to discuss the multifaceted and ever-changing industry. 

Cassidy and keynote speakers at the summit will spend the day at the Capitol Park Museum discussing things like unfair trade practices, carbon capture, and state exports. 

The full agenda for the conference can be found here

The summit will run from 9 a.m. until Wednesday afternoon and will be streamed on Cassidy's social media

