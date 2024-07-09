85°
Sen. Cassidy urges Congress to address rising flood insurance rates

2 hours 58 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, July 09 2024 Jul 9, 2024 July 09, 2024 7:34 AM July 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: News Staff

WASHINGTON D.C.— Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he is working on a bipartisan bill to address rising flood insurance rates.

During a speech on the Senate Floor Monday, Cassidy asked Congress to take action to make the National Flood Insurance Program more affordable. He blamed FEMA's new risk rating system for increasing premiums.

"Let's have a conversation. Every single member of this body has constituents who rely on the National Flood Insurance Program. We owe it to them to find a solution to a system that isn't working for Americans who were promised a safety net in case of a flood," Cassidy said. 

Cassidy argued the rise in cost could cause thousands of people to drop their policies, which would lower the total amount of money available to help those affected by flooding. 

