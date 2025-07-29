Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks to U.S. Senate about flood insurance reform, making insurance affordable

WASHINGTON - Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday afternoon regarding hurricanes and the reauthorization of a flood program he says will help families be able to afford flood insurance more easily.

Cassidy's speech highlighted the "current national flood threat" and call for "long-term reform" to national flood relief. He criticized FEMA's "Risk Rating 2.0", the National Flood Insurance Program's rating system, as too costly to low- and middle-income families.

In February, Cassidy introduced the Flood Insurance Affordability Tax Credit Act to give families in the NFIP a 33% refundable tax credit to combat rising flood insurance premiums.

During his speech, Cassidy expressed his concern of the NFIP, which "protects millions of Americans," expiring Sept. 3. Cassidy wants to extend the NFIP through Dec. 31, 2026.

"National emergencies won't stop, the destruction will not end, the threat of flooding will not vanish, but the safety net to rebuild a life -- that will go away," Cassidy said.