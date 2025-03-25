81°
Semi-truck carrying load of sodas overturns on I-12 in Livingston Parish
HOLDEN - Drivers in Livingston Parish may be stuck on the westbound lanes of Interstate 12 near Holden after a semi-truck carrying soft drinks overturned.
Just before 3:30 p.m., the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said crews are working to remove the product from the side of the road and trying to remove the vehicle. The wreck was first reported around 11:30 a.m. One lane of the roadway was briefly re-opened before being closed again to clear the wreck.
Deputies said while the crash happened in the Westbound lanes, there were slowdowns on the other side of the road as well.
