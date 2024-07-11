91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Segment of La. 942 in Darrow shut down after dump truck overturns

49 minutes 42 seconds ago Thursday, July 11 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

DARROW — A segment of La. 942 in Darrow was shut down completely Thursday after a dump truck overturned and emptied its contents across the roadway, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said on Facebook.

La. 942 is shut down at Stanford Leavy Road. Drivers traveling in the area should expect delays, deputies said.

