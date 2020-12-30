Secretary of the treasury: Stimulus checks will be mailed starting Wednesday

WASHINGTON D.C. - Steven Mnuchin, U.S. secretary of the treasury, says that Americans can start expecting to see a stimulus check very soon.

Mnuchin tweeted on Tuesday that stimulus payments will arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and paper checks will be mailed out starting tomorrow.

.@USTreasury has delivered a payment file to the @FederalReserve for Americans’ Economic Impact Payments. These payments may begin to arrive in some accounts by direct deposit as early as tonight and will continue into next week (1/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

Paper checks will begin to be mailed tomorrow. Later this week, you can check the status of your payment at https://t.co/pFBzGzK8mD. (2/2) — Steven Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1) December 29, 2020

According to the current COVID relief bill, direct checks of $600 will be sent to eligible adults and $600 per dependent. This means a family of four could receive $2,400. Individuals who earned less than $75,000 and those married filing jointly who earned less than $150,000 in 2019 are eligible for the full amount.

Though the House voted to increase the payments from $600 to $2,000, the Senate has yet to make an official decision.