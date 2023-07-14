92°
Second Tsunami location coming to busy BR intersection - Click to see where

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Tsunami, the sushi restaurant with a rooftop view atop the Shaw Center for the Arts, is getting a second location. 

The new location will be inside the office building at the intersection of Highland Road at Bluebonnet Boulevard. It will be on the first floor of the building. 

More information on the opening date will be released later. 

