Second suspect arrested in fatal shooting on East Polk Street

BATON ROUGE- Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on East Polk Street in June.

On Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police announced the arrests of 27-year-old Willie Dunbar and 45-year-old Deldridge Wilson. Dunbar is charged with the murder of 37-year-old Donald Wayne Ely.

Police say Ely was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of East Polk Street on June 29.

Dunbar was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm. He is also considered a fugitive from by the Ascension Sheriff’s Office and LSU Police Department.

Wilson was charged with principal to second-degree murder and also booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.