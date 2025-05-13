85°
Second Plaquemine ferry returns from service in Cameron Parish

By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINE - The second ferry in Plaquemine is returning to service in Iberville Parish on Tuesday afternoon after being used in Cameron Parish for the last month. 

The boat was serving Cameron Parish while the parish's ferry was being repaired. Tuesday afternoon, the ferry will be up and running in the capital region again. 

The second ferry runs on weekdays from 5:15 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and from 3:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

