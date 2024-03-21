64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Second Plaquemine ferry out of service Thursday for Coast Guard drills, vessel swap

4 hours 12 minutes 17 seconds ago Thursday, March 21 2024 Mar 21, 2024 March 21, 2024 9:58 AM March 21, 2024 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

The second ferry across the Mississippi River in Plaquemine will be out of service for the Thursday afternoon commute. 

DOTD officials said the closure is necessary for a vessel swap and scheduled Coast Guard drills. 

Trending News

The normal ferry will operate as normal during its usual hours, from 3:15 p.m. to 7 p.m..

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days