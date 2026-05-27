SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before next season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Southeastern Conference will require all of its student-athletes to watch a sports gambling educational video ahead of the 2026-27 athletic year.

The SEC said Wednesday the video "will be incorporated into each institution’s student-athlete education requirements and will provide clear, practical guidance on recognizing risks, understanding Conference and NCAA policies, and knowing how to report concerns."

The video was custom-made for the SEC and will be a mandatory watch for all student-athletes before the start of their respective regular season.

The new requirement comes amid reports that the NCAA declined to reinstate Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby's eligibility after he admitted to gambling on several sports, including his own team as a freshman at Indiana.

LSU itself is no stranger to the Pandora's box opened by the recent popularization of sports betting. Former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested by Louisiana State Police for allegedly placing 9,000 illegal wagers before he turned 21 while he was playing for the Tigers. Those charges were later dropped.

The SEC cited national surveys that show 67 percent of 18-to-22-year-olds living on college campuses have engaged in at least one sports betting activity.