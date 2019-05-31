Seattle man builds fence around car-share vehicle at duplex

Photo: KIRO-TV

SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle man took exception to a car-share vehicle that was parked without permission at his duplex.

So he built a fence around it. Dan Smith tells KIRO-TV he doesn't know who parked the car2go Mercedes May 17, but it wasn't one of his tenants. By the next day, he had erected the barricade, preventing other customers from using the vehicle.

He wants Share Now, the company that operates car2go, to pay $65 a day in storage fees, $300 for the fence and up to $500 for "harassment fees." The company says it has been unable to remove the sedan because of the fence.

Its policy requires customers who park in unapproved areas to pay any towing and ticketing fees. The company says it does not tolerate having its vehicles held for ransom.