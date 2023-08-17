Sears to speed up store closings; All La. locations to remain open

76°
7 years 6 months 6 days ago Tuesday, February 09 2016 Feb 9, 2016 February 09, 2016 4:00 PM February 09, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. - Following a "challenging" holiday season, Sears will speed up the closing of some of its stores.
Comparable-store sales in the fourth quarter dropped 6.9 percent at Sears, and 7.2 percent at Kmart, which the company also owns.

While the quarter that contains the critical shopping season was better compared with the previous three quarters, overall same-store sales fell 9.2 percent in 2015, with Sears stores leading the decline.

Sears Holdings Corp. says the closures will include, but not be limited to, about 50 stores that the company recently announced it would be closing in the next few months.

None of the looming store closures are scheduled to take place within the boundaries of Louisiana, according to Sears Corporate.

