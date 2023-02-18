Latest Weather Blog
Sea of pink takes over downtown Baton Rouge during Spanish Town
BATON ROUGE- It's an event that some wait all year for, and others dress all out for. The Spanish Town parade rolled through the streets of downtown. Thousands flocked to the route as a sea of pink drowned the city.
"Spanish Town is my go-to and pink is everything," Miranda, a parade goer said.
"It brings back the life of the community," another person said.
The parade is one of only two places you will see flamingos in the Capitol city. Many take the day to make costumes and have fun. For others, it is a day for awareness.
"Let everybody know, we have to find the people that did this to this beautiful girl," Roxanne Leachman said.
Every year the Krewe of Bierbog honors a loved one who passed. This year, Allie Rice is front and center, reminding those watching that whoever killed the LSU student remains unknown.
"We don't like doing it, but it's gotta be done," Leachman said.
Trending News
The Krewe is hopeful their float will prompt an arrest.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sea of pink takes over downtown Baton Rouge during Spanish Town
-
Southdowns parade kicks off Mardi Gras weekend in Baton Rouge
-
Gov. Edwards says he wants $3,000 pay raise for teachers at Friday's...
-
Residents near LSU Northgate scared after shooting, point to lack of transparency...
-
More than 100 BRPD officers to patrol parades this Mardi Gras weekend...
Sports Video
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games