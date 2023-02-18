Sea of pink takes over downtown Baton Rouge during Spanish Town

BATON ROUGE- It's an event that some wait all year for, and others dress all out for. The Spanish Town parade rolled through the streets of downtown. Thousands flocked to the route as a sea of pink drowned the city.

"Spanish Town is my go-to and pink is everything," Miranda, a parade goer said.

"It brings back the life of the community," another person said.

The parade is one of only two places you will see flamingos in the Capitol city. Many take the day to make costumes and have fun. For others, it is a day for awareness.

"Let everybody know, we have to find the people that did this to this beautiful girl," Roxanne Leachman said.

Every year the Krewe of Bierbog honors a loved one who passed. This year, Allie Rice is front and center, reminding those watching that whoever killed the LSU student remains unknown.

"We don't like doing it, but it's gotta be done," Leachman said.

The Krewe is hopeful their float will prompt an arrest.