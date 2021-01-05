47°
Latest Weather Blog
Scotlandville wins big over East Ascension in matchup of 5A powerhouses
Defending state champ Scotlandville took to the court in Gonzales for a huge 5A matchup against East Ascension. After a back and forth first quarter, the Hornets used great guard play and some sharp shooting to take a 50-28 lead into halftime. Same song and dance in the second half as Scotlandville wins 81-60.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Death of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow highlights deadly effects of COVID
-
Months after critical COVID-19 hospitalization, Baton Rouge judge returns to bench
-
Severely injured owl recovered, released back into wild after LSU vet school's...
-
New completion date to be announced for Comite River Diversion Project in...
-
Gonzales family rings in the new year with annual bonfire tradition