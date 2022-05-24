Schools in Ascension restored, ready for school year after 2016 flood

ST. AMANT - Back to school jitters will be amplified for many Ascension Parish Students.

For the first time in two years, kids will be walking back into schools that have been under construction since the 2016 flood. That includes Lake Elementary School in St. Amant.

“We're very excited. We can't wait to get the kids back in,” said Principal Jeremy Muse.

The 30-year-old school now looks brand new with a shiny red and white gym, new chairs and new desks. It’s a sight unrecognizable from two years ago.

“When I first came into the school, we had metal studs in the wall,” said Muse.

Muse said 18 inches of water entered the school during the 2016 flood, ruining everything inside.

“To lose that, it hurts,” said Muse. “It's like a second home to everyone and in the community it functions that way. To not have that anymore, you really feel it, and you really notice that that is missing in your life.”

During the first year of rebuilding, students were separated into three different schools in the parish. Last year they were moved to a campus behind Lake Elementary School.

This upcoming school year, they'll be moved again. But, this time it’s wanted.

"It's going to be healing,” said robotics and coding teacher Rebekah Guillory. “It's going to be the end of that healing process for everybody to be able to move on."

Moving in will begin on August 8. That’s when pre-k and eight grade students will not only be welcomed back to another school year but welcomed home.

Lake Elementary School isn't the only restored school opening back up this year. Galvez Middle School and Galvez Primary School will are also ready for the school year. All three schools will hold a ribbon cutting event Wednesday night.