Schools announce closures, reopenings following Hurricane Francine
The following schools will remain closed on Friday, Sept. 13, after Hurricane Francine made its way through southeastern Louisiana:
CLOSED FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:
Ascension Parish Public Schools
Assumption Parish Public Schools
St. Mary Parish Schools
OPEN FRIDAY, SEPT. 13:
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools (Decision to be determined on Glasgow Middle and Westdale Middle)
East Feliciana Public Schools
Iberville Parish Public Schools
Livingston Parish Public Schools
Louisiana State University
Pointe Coupee Parish Public Schools
St. Helena Parish Public Schools (classes virtual)
Tangipahoa Parish Schools
West Baton Rouge Parish Schools
West Feliciana Parish Schools
Wilkinson County Public Schools
Zachary Community School District
