School officials investigating reported threat at Zachary High

File photo

ZACHARY - School officials notified parents about a reported threat toward Zachary High School Tuesday morning.

A Zachary Community Schools spokesperson said the alert was sent to parents after the school received threats through social media. A photo circulating online Tuesday showed a post on Instagram threatening to "shoot up" the school.

The school system said classes were going on as planned Tuesday, though the threat remained under investigation.