School officials investigating reported threat at Zachary High

3 hours 29 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, February 01 2022 Feb 1, 2022 February 01, 2022 11:28 AM February 01, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
ZACHARY - School officials notified parents about a reported threat toward Zachary High School Tuesday morning. 

A Zachary Community Schools spokesperson said the alert was sent to parents after the school received threats through social media. A photo circulating online Tuesday showed a post on Instagram threatening to "shoot up" the school.

The school system said classes were going on as planned Tuesday, though the threat remained under investigation. 

