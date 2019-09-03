School board denies only bid for historic school

BATON ROUGE - The East Feliciana Parish School Board will have to once again discuss what to do with the old Clinton High School after declining the only bid they received Tuesday night.

Superintendent Carlos Sam told News 2 the bid for roughly $10,000. The school board had previously said they were seeking $200,000.

The school system opened bidding on 2 previous occasions but received none. This time, a committee recommended the board seek a lease-purchase agreement, meaning the person renting the property would get first dibs if it was put up for sale. The board opted to open bidding again instead.

The building, built in 1903, is abandoned. Officials said it has been empty since the 1980's but were hoping someone would be interested in transforming the education relic.

Sam says the school board will now consider other options, including opening bidding again. Discussions about a possible next step did not happen Tuesday night.