Latest Weather Blog
School board denies only bid for historic school
BATON ROUGE - The East Feliciana Parish School Board will have to once again discuss what to do with the old Clinton High School after declining the only bid they received Tuesday night.
Superintendent Carlos Sam told News 2 the bid for roughly $10,000. The school board had previously said they were seeking $200,000.
The school system opened bidding on 2 previous occasions but received none. This time, a committee recommended the board seek a lease-purchase agreement, meaning the person renting the property would get first dibs if it was put up for sale. The board opted to open bidding again instead.
The building, built in 1903, is abandoned. Officials said it has been empty since the 1980's but were hoping someone would be interested in transforming the education relic.
Sam says the school board will now consider other options, including opening bidding again. Discussions about a possible next step did not happen Tuesday night.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
False River drawdown begins; officials making up for 2017
-
Local boxer killed while leaving Baton Rouge bar Tuesday morning
-
Woodlawn increases security at all campuses Tuesday after 'video threat' surfaces
-
Police called to overnight shooting on North Street
-
Louisiana restaurants now required to label imported seafood
Sports Video
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU
-
Chioma Eriken Deflects Tough Shots & Autism
-
Southeastern Looking for Vast Improvement from Last Year's 4-7 Campaign