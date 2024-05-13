Scheduled demolition of I-10 overpass at I-12 interchange failed; officials cite equipment issues

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said Monday that road crews ran into an unexpected problem and were unable to remove the old Interstate 10 westbound overpass near the I-10/I-12 split during the weekend and will try again later.

During removal operations on the College Flyover project, the team encountered unexpected equipment issues and was forced to abandon the effort at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. As the design-build team works toward rescheduling the removal operations, work continues on other areas of the project.

All lanes of I-12 eastbound had been closed overnight because it is directly beneath the old structure that was scheduled for removal.

All I-10 westbound traffic just before the I-10/I-12 merge was shifted last month from the old overpass to a new, adjacent overpass. When the old overpass is removed, crews will widen the new overpass to accommodate a separate I-10 westbound lane for a new College Drive exit ramp.

The concrete and metal in the old overpass will be recycled.

When the project is completed, the overpass will fly over I-12 eastbound and a realigned I-12 westbound. Under the new configuration, I-12 westbound traffic will form the inside lanes of I-10 westbound at the merge. One lane of I-12 westbound will peel off before the merge to exit at College Drive.

For the latest information on the project, go to www.collegeflyover.com. The project is expected to be completed in early 2025.

DOTD reminds you to drive with caution through the work zone and to be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.