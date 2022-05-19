Latest Weather Blog
Schedule for 2nd round of I-10 Corridor improvements public meetings set
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials have announced times and locations for round two of public meetings to discuss proposed improvements to the I-10 Corridor in the Capital City.
The second set of open meetings are designed to solicit public comment on the project and preliminary alternatives.
While a feasibility study is being prepared, the project is still in the planning stage. The meetings are scheduled for three days at three different sites:
Monday, February 22, 2016
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
McKinley Middle Magnet School
1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Tuesday, February 23, 2016
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Addis Community Center
7520 Highway 1 South
Addis, LA 70710
Trending News
Thursday, February 25, 2016
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Baton Rouge Marriott
5500 Hilton Avenue
Baton Rouge, LA 70808
LA DOTD says the meetings will be in semi-open house format with a live presentation given at the beginning of each meeting. Their will be an interactive exercise available to attendees, and DOTD representatives and the consultant team will be on hand to answer any questions from the public regarding the feasibility study.
To view and print a flyer with information about the public meetings, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
Good Samaritan killed after he tried to protect woman from drunken aggressor,...
-
Louisiana Film Entertainment Association takes center stage at Capitol
-
Officials break ground at site of new Prairieville High School
-
Mound of dirt covering grave, help needed to dig out
Sports Video
-
New NCAA rules tweak opens door for more SEC dominance
-
VIDEO: Devery Henderson Talk about Bluegrass Miracle and the Saints "Rebirth game"
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014