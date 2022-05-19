Schedule for 2nd round of I-10 Corridor improvements public meetings set

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development officials have announced times and locations for round two of public meetings to discuss proposed improvements to the I-10 Corridor in the Capital City.

The second set of open meetings are designed to solicit public comment on the project and preliminary alternatives.

While a feasibility study is being prepared, the project is still in the planning stage. The meetings are scheduled for three days at three different sites:

Monday, February 22, 2016

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

McKinley Middle Magnet School

1550 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive

Baton Rouge, LA 70802



Tuesday, February 23, 2016

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Addis Community Center

7520 Highway 1 South

Addis, LA 70710

Thursday, February 25, 2016

6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Baton Rouge Marriott

5500 Hilton Avenue

Baton Rouge, LA 70808

LA DOTD says the meetings will be in semi-open house format with a live presentation given at the beginning of each meeting. Their will be an interactive exercise available to attendees, and DOTD representatives and the consultant team will be on hand to answer any questions from the public regarding the feasibility study.

To view and print a flyer with information about the public meetings, click here.