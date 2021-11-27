Saturday PM Forecast: Scattered showers continue through Sunday morning

The Forecast:

Passing showers will continue through Sunday morning. Everyone will see rain at some point, but rainfall amounts will not amount to much. It will remain chilly, with low temperatures in the upper 40s.



The rain will exit from west to east by late Sunday morning. Skies will remain on the cloudy side in the afternoon, as high temperatures struggle to reach 60.

Looking Ahead:



Leftover clouds will move out Sunday night, into Monday morning. This will allow temperatures to drop more significantly overnight, into the upper 30s and low 40s. Much of next week will be quiet, with high temperatures warming into the upper 70s by Friday. Morning lows will remain in the 40s through Thursday morning.

