Saturday AM: Several rounds of showers and storms

By: Meteorologist Jacelyn Wheat

Most people will see rain today, stay connected with The Storm Station.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: A comfortable start to your Saturday with temperatures in the low-60s. The cloudy skies will stick around for most of the day today. Temperatures will creep into the upper-70s low-80s across the area this afternoon. How warm you get is all dependent on when you start seeing showers. The first round of rain will begin to bubble up just after lunch. Showers and storms could produce gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. A FLOOD WATCH has been put in place for portions of the WBRZ viewing area. Into the evening hours a cold front will set into the area. Along the front a line of showers and storms will push through bringing more rain and the potential for severe weather overnight.

Up Next: The showers and storms will linger into Sunday, but will be completely gone by sunrise. Temperatures will start comfortable in the 60s, and daytime highs will struggle to reach the mid-70s. Northerly winds will set in behind the front setting us up for a cool and comfortable Sunday. You will have a break from the rain for a few days. Starting off your work week, temperatures will be in the upper-40s Monday morning. The cool weather does not stick around for long. Temperatures will continue to climb back into the mid-80s by Wednesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

The Storm Station has you covered with hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!

