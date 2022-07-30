Saturday AM Forecast: Sneaky showers and steamy temperatures



Saturday showers are scheduled but not a total washout.

Today & Tonight: Waking up to mostly sunny skies this morning. Temperatures will quickly climb into the 90s throughout the day today. How hot your area gets depends on where those sneaky afternoon showers set up across the area. Not everyone will see a shower, but those that do be prepared for the possibility of a heavy downpour or frequent lightning. Saturday will not be a total washout, but be sure you have your WBRZ WX App handy to dodge those showers. By the time the sunsets, showers will be well out of the area and temperatures will fall back into the mid-70s overnight.

Up Next: Sunday is looking like the better day for outdoor activities this weekend. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s waking up with mostly sunny skies. Some clouds hang on throughout the day, but temperatures will heat into the mid-90s. Off and on showers are possible during the afternoon hours, most will stay completely dry. Most of the shower activity will stay along the coastline. Overnight temperatures will cool back into the 70s. Monday morning muggies are a thing and they will be back right as scheduled. The summertime pattern is staying locked in. This means temperatures waking up will be in the mid-70s and muggy. Throughout the day temperatures will rise into the low to mid-90s, and afternoon showers come in to cool us down a bit. The wet pattern sticks around for your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No cyclone development expected for the next 5 days.