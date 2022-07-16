Saturday AM Forecast: No total washouts forecasted for this weekend

Sunshine in the forecast, and an afternoon shower possible.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Starting off this Saturday morning dry but humid. The moisture and humidity will be sticking around today. Afternoon showers are possible, more likely south of I-10. Even if you do see a shower, rainy conditions will not stay around for long. This means Saturday night plans are a go! Temperatures will climb into the low 90s across the area. Feels like temperatures creeping near the triple digits by this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will cool into the mid-70s.

Up Next: Sunday will be a near repeat of today. Waking up with mostly clear and dry conditions across the Capital Area. Temperatures in the mid-70s and humid. Throughout the day temperatures will rise into the low-90s with heat index values nearing triple digits. Sneaky showers will be popping into the area during the afternoon hours. Most will stay completely dry, and if you do see a shower it will be brief. For the work week, the summertime pattern is expected to continue. Every morning waking up to temperatures in the mid-70s. Plenty of sunshine and dry time during the day allowing temperatures to rise into the low-90s across the area. Afternoon showers will be isolated across the Capital Area. If you see a shower temperatures will stay on the cooler end, those who do not see showers could see temperatures into the mid-90s throughout the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No tropical cyclone formation expected for the next 5 days.