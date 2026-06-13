Saturday AM forecast: Heat continues this weekend; Rain returns next week

Heat index values near 105 degrees will make for a hot weekend across the Capital Region. The forecast then turns wetter next week as a stalled front increases the risk of heavy rainfall and localized flooding.

Today and tonight: Summer heat is settling into the Baton Rouge area this weekend. Afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 90s with heat index values approaching 105 degrees during the hottest part of the day. Rain chances remain low, although an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Tonight will remain warm and humid with lows in the middle 70s.





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Up Next: Sunday will bring another hot day with highs in the lower to middle 90s and heat index values near 105 degrees. A weak front will begin approaching Louisiana on Monday, bringing increasing shower and thunderstorm chances. The greatest concern remains Tuesday into Wednesday when deep tropical moisture combines with the stalled boundary to produce periods of heavy rainfall. Current projections suggest widespread totals of 2 to 4 inches across the Capital Region, with locally higher amounts possible. Localized flash flooding could become an issue where storms repeatedly move over the same areas. Rain chances should gradually decrease late next week as slightly drier air returns.

Tropics: A broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Gulf continues to produce showers and thunderstorms near the Mexican coastline. Development chances remain low at 20 percent over the next seven days, and the system is expected to move into eastern Mexico this weekend. No tropical impacts are expected for Louisiana.

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– Dave

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