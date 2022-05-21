Saturday AM Forecast: Cloudy start with showers moving in this afternoon

Enjoy the dry time this morning because our rain chances go up in the afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Waking up hot and humid with temperatures starting in the high 70s. We are only going to warm up some more throughout the day. Daytime highs will be in the 90s but most will be feeling triple-digit heat in the afternoon hours. An afternoon pop-up shower or storm is possible. Not everyone will see rain but if you do know that these showers and storms have the potential to produce gusty winds, heavy downpours, and hail. Most of the rain will be coming in overnight into Sunday morning.





Up Next: Sunday starts our rainy streak. Most people will see rain at some point on Sunday. Rain will start in the early morning hours. A weak frontal boundary will be stalling out south of the area locking in some showers. Heavy rain is expected as the initial frontal boundary moves through around 8 AM. After that most of the rain is expected to be quick showers. Rain is the trend this week, but we need it. We are expecting 2-4’ of rain from Saturday to Thursday. It still will not take us out of drought conditions, but it will help improve conditions. You can check out the updated drought monitor HERE . The rain and cloud cover will keep our temperatures in the 80s throughout the week.

