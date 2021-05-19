Salvage crews preparing to recover Seacor Power from Gulf of Mexico

HOUMA - Crews are now working to recover the capsized Seacor Power lift boat from the Gulf of Mexico after draining it of more than 20,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

NOLA.com reports the U.S. Coast Guard plans to refloat the vessel after salvage crews remove debris from the site. Crews drilled holes into the ship's fuel tanks and used a hose to transfer the diesel to portable tanks. Over 4,500 gallons of hydraulic fluid is still on Seacor Power and is set to be removed once the ship is raised.

The U.S. Coast Guard says several factors like weather and changes to the structure could affect this stage of recovery. The agency has not given an exact timeline but says they do not expect the boat to be raised this month. They hope this next step will help the ongoing investigation into what happened onboard.

The Seacor Power lift boat capsized on April 13 near Port Fourchon after encountering winds over 92 miles per hour and seas up to 12 feet. Six of the crew were rescued, another six were recovered dead, and seven are still missing and presumed dead.