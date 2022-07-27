85°
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
METAIRIE - After nearly two years absence from an ankle injury, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was back out on the practice field.
The All Pro showed the progress that coach Allen and the Saints training staff wanted this morning, allowing him to be out on the field.
Thomas did not participate in any team drills, just individual work and walk-throughs, as the Saints look to gradually get him back in the flow with the offense.
The last time we saw Thomas out on the field he was the best wide receiver in the NFL, winning Offensive Player of the Year. The Saints are counting on him being at that level again in 2022.
