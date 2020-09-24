Saints to test seating options at Superdome; team family members allowed to attend next game

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints will host 750 family members of players, coaches and staff at this weekend's game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

"This is a strict test of our health and safety protocols that we have been working on with ASM Global, local and national health experts and city and state governmental leadership, including Governor Jon Bel Edwards and Mayor Latoya Cantrell, both of which are aware and have approved this safety test," said in a statement from the New Orleans Saints.

Those attending will be seated in the West Plaza sideline.

Minimal concessions will be made available, and no alcohol will be sold.

The protocols that will be enforced includes health screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing, wearing face masks at all times and other health and safety enhancements. "This is open only to immediate family, allowing us to test our procedures while allowing us to have a firm handle on who is attending for the purposes of safety and tracing," said the New Orleans Saints.

Those attending will be subject to all of the protocols and procedures established by the CDC, NFL, Saints and ASM Global.