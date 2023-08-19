Saints tight end Jimmy Graham arrested Friday on suspicion of being under the influence, resisting arrest

Photo via Associated Press

LOS ANGELES - New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham was arrested Friday night for being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to TMZ Sports.

Graham was also booked for resisting arrest.

In a statement released by the Saints, Graham experienced "a medical episode," which caused him to become disoriented. Graham was then taken into custody before being transported to a local hospital.

Dr. John Amoss, the team's doctor, believes Graham likely suffered a seizure. Amoss is currently monitoring Graham, who was released Saturday morning.

Graham was drafted in 2010 by the Saints, with whom he would make three pro bowls before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2015. He would later play for the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears before returning to the Saints in 2023.