Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retiring after 13 years in NFL
NEW ORLEANS - Malcolm Jenkins, who won Super Bowl titles with two different teams after being drafted by the Saints in 2009, is leaving the NFL after 13 seasons.
Jenkins made the announcement during an interview with ESPN's Ryan Clark, which debuted Wednesday morning.
2 time Super Bowl champion & 3 time pro bowler @MalcolmJenkins tells @thepivot crew that he is retiring after an amazing 13 year career!!— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) March 30, 2022
Congrats brother! Welcome to the rest of your life. We know you’ll be just as amazing in your new chapter!
See full video on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/H33g1ISF6v
Jenkins was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft, joining the team as a rookie on its Super Bowl run. He left for Philadelphia in 2014 but returned to the Saints in 2020 after a six-year stint with the Eagles.
