Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retiring after 13 years in NFL

3 hours 5 minutes 20 seconds ago Wednesday, March 30 2022 Mar 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 9:08 AM March 30, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: NFL.com

NEW ORLEANS - Malcolm Jenkins, who won Super Bowl titles with two different teams after being drafted by the Saints in 2009, is leaving the NFL after 13 seasons.

Jenkins made the announcement during an interview with ESPN's Ryan Clark, which debuted Wednesday morning. 

Jenkins was drafted by the Saints in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft, joining the team as a rookie on its Super Bowl run. He left for Philadelphia in 2014 but returned to the Saints in 2020 after a six-year stint with the Eagles.

