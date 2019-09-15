83°
Saints robbed of touchdown after yet another officiating gaffe

2 hours 55 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, September 15 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Fox Sports

LOS ANGELES - It's almost comical at this point. The Saints have now been victimized by a critical officiating mistake for a third time this year.

The latest mistake came near the end in the second half against the Rams. A fumble recovery by the Saints defense was blow dead after a referee mistook the turnover for an incomplete pass.

Defensive end Cam Jordan recovered the ball and ran it all the way back for what should have been a Saints touchdown, but the officiating crew blew the play dead. After a review, the call on the field was overturned, and the Saints were given the ball. But because the play was blown dead, Jordan's roughly 80-yard run was completely erased. 

The following Saints' drive ended in a turnover on downs and no points.

Angry fans and sports pundits took to social media once again to voice their disdain.

The Saints trailed 6-3 at the start of the second half in a game in which Drew Brees was also sidelined by a thumb injury.

