Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football

GREEN BAY, WI - The New Orleans Saints went 349 games without being shut out until the Packers did so on Monday Night Football right before Christmas.

The injury bug has crippled the Saints lately and has kept them from winning games down the stretch. Center Erik McCoy went out early in the game with an elbow injury and was later ruled out for the remainder of the game.

From there, things went down hill for the Black and Gold. They struggled moving the ball and converting on third and fourth down. They had two turnovers on downs in the fourth quarter, and quarterback Spencer Rattler threw an interception and fumbled the ball.

Green Bay scored in every quarter with two touchdowns in the second to get out to a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Saints, who were already eliminated from the playoffs prior to the game, now fall to 5-10 on the season.

They have two games remaining in the season. They will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 29 before closing out the season on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.