Saints drop preseason opener, quarterbacks struggle

LOS ANGELES - The New Orleans Saints' preseason opener didn't provide many highlights, as the black and gold lost 27-13 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

New Head Coach Kellen Moore's offense struggled, with all three quarterbacks competing for the starting role turning the ball over.

Spencer Rattler started the game, going 7-for-11 for 53 yards while also running for 22 yards. The Saints didn't score with him under center. Rattler fumbled on the first play of the second quarter.

Second-round draft pick Tyler Shough came into the game late in the second quarter, immediately leading the black and gold to a field goal. In the third quarter, though, Shough threw a pick-six to Charger defensive back Eric Rogers. The rookie responded by throwing a 54-yard touchdown pass to Mason Tipton for the Saints' only touchdown of the game. Shough was 15-for-22 for 165 yards with the touchdown and interception.

Jake Haener entered play late in the fourth quarter, throwing an interception in his first drive. On his second drive, the Saints kicked a garbage-time field goal. Haener finished the afternoon 5-for-8 for 41 yards and an interception.

The Saints actually outgained Los Angeles 300-to-248 in the loss. Trevor Penning, Bub Means, Will Clapp, and Mason Pline left Sunday's game with injuries.

New Orleans hosts Jacksonville next Sunday, August 17, in the Saints' second of three preseason games.