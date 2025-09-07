Saints drop opener Kellen Moore's debut as head coach

NEW ORLEANS - A late comeback effort fell short in New Orleans on Sunday, and the Saints dropped their season opener in the debut of head coach Kellen Moore.

Arizona Cardinals 20, New Orleans Saints 13

The Saints had the ball at the Arizona 18-yard line with four seconds left, but an incomplete pass to Chris Olave in the end zone ended the game.

Spencer Rattler falls to 0-7 as a starting quarterback in the NFL. He finished Sunday's game 27-for-46 for 214 yards.

New Orleans actually scored the touchdown of the game, with Alvin Kamara finding the endzone from 18 yards out at the start of the second quarter to give the Saints a 7-3 lead.

Arizona would answer with a touchdown of their own on the next possession, and then a James Connor touchdown right before the halftime break would give the Cardinals a 17-10 lead at the half.