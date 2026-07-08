Saints announce 2026 training camp schedule

METAIRIE - The NFL season is getting closer and closer as the New Orleans Saints announced the schedule for their 2026 training camp. The Saints will report to Metairie for the first day of camp on Wednesday, July 29. The first practice open to the fans will be Thursday, July 30.

New to training camp this season is an audio broadcast feature on the Saints mobile app. Fans can listen to the live broadcast in real-time and hear interviews with players and coaches. The Saints are calling it a first-of-its-kind feature.

The Saints leave for the West Coast on Aug. 17 leading up to their preseason road opener against the Los Angeles Rams. While in California, New Orleans will have joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys and the Rams.

Tickets for the practices that are open to the public are free of charge, but are limited. Non-season ticket holders can reserve tickets starting on Tuesday, July 14.

In total, fans will have nine chances to watch the Saints practice during training camp, including a joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Metairie on Aug. 13. There will also be an open practice to be held at Yulman Stadium at Tulane on Aug. 26.

SAINTS PRACTICES OPEN TO THE PUBLIC:

July 30

9 to 10:15 a.m.

July 31

9 to 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 2

9 to 10:30 a.m.

Aug. 3

9 to 11 a.m.

Aug. 5

9 to 11 a.m.

Aug. 8

9 to 11 a.m.

Aug. 9

9 to 11 a.m.

Aug. 13

9 to 11 a.m.

Joint practice with Jacksonville Jaguars

Aug. 26

Time TBA

@ Yulman Stadium