Saints fall to Vikings 28-25 from London

LONDON - The New Orleans Saints are set to face the Minnesota Vikings in week 4 from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London England.

Tweets by Saints

The NFL Rookie of the Month starts off October with a TD ??



Dalton to Olave for the score ??#Saints | ??: NFL Network / WWLTV (locally) pic.twitter.com/W6nPZJY9Dq — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022