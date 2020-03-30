77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ryan Palmer donates to charities impacted by PGA Tour cancellations

2 hours 1 minute 41 seconds ago Monday, March 30 2020 Mar 30, 2020 March 30, 2020 5:01 PM March 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image via New York Times by Ross Kinaird

NEW ORLEANS- Ryan Palmer is helping charities impacted by the canceled PGA Tour events.

So far, 9 golf tournaments have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic,

Palmer and his team announced on Twitter Monday that they will be donating $20,000 to the events he was set to take part in- that includes the Zurich Classic.

"There are numerous charities out there behind each and every one of these events. Many of them support underserved children who need our help now more than ever," Palmer says in the video.

Palmer is calling on the rest of the golf community to lend a helping hand.

For donation information, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days