Rupture in water main leaves some without water at Hundred Oaks

BATON ROUGE - A rupture in an 8-inch water line at Hundred Oaks Avenue Sunday morning left part of a Baton Rouge neighborhood without water.

According to the Baton Rouge Water Company, the rupture is likely to be repaired in a few hours. Officials weren't immediately certain whether a boil water advisory would be issued when service was restored, but believe testing may be necessary to ensure no contaminants got into the line.

While the cause of the outage was not clear, Entergy crews were also at the scene tending to a damaged power pole, which needed to be braced before water repair crews could complete their work.

About 30 customers were known to be without water.