Runners compete in LA Marathon despite colder temperatures

3 hours 53 minutes 4 seconds ago Sunday, January 14 2024 Jan 14, 2024 January 14, 2024 12:59 PM January 14, 2024 in News
Source: wbrz
By: Daniel McClain

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Marathon took place this weekend, and runners were faced with some colder than normal temperatures.

That didn't stop them from getting out there and having fun though. Even with the cold weather, there was still some sunshine outside, which runners said was better than last years marathon.

Colleen Gautreau said, "I think it was rainy, so it was nice to have some sunshine."

Gautreau and her friend Aymond participated in the 5k prelim on Saturday, but the main events are the half marathon and full marathon.

Those races were Sunday at 7 a.m. The Louisiana Marathon is a USAT&F certified course and an official Boston Qualifier route.

