Runaway juvenile from Amite found safe Sunday afternoon

9 hours 8 minutes 34 seconds ago Sunday, June 23 2024 Jun 23, 2024 June 23, 2024 12:22 PM June 23, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

AMITE - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office located a runaway juvenile last seen Friday.

According to TPSO, the 17-year-old juvenile was located in good health Sunday afternoon.

