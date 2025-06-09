Roux 61 property finds new owners - What will be at the Bluebonnet location next?

BATON ROUGE - After a well-known Baton Rouge restaurant abruptly shuttered its doors, the location has already found its new owners.

Roux 61 on Bluebonnet Boulevard will now house a new building for the Baton Rouge Orthopaedic Clinic's Bluebonnet campus.

“This acquisition is an important step in supporting BROC’s long-term mission of delivering exceptional orthopedic care,” said Trey Williamson, CEO. “Expanding the Bluebonnet campus ensures that more patients will have convenient access to the high-quality care delivered by our experienced and skilled medical team.”

Employees left jobless after Roux 61's closing were encouraged by another local restaurant to apply at its Coursey location.