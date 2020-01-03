Rosary prayer service held in honor of Carley McCord

BATON ROUGE - People in the community came together Thursday night to honor the life of Louisiana sports reporter and Baton Rouge native Carley McCord.

She along with four others were killed in a small plane crash in Lafayette on Saturday. They were heading to the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.

With rosaries in hand, old classmates, friends and family gathered at St. Michael the Archangel High School in prayerful remembrance of life and love that McCord shared.

“Carley was just somebody who was energetic, upbeat and wanted the best for you. Anytime you talked to Carley you genuinely felt the love, whether you knew her for one day or many years,” Chris Kagle, a friend of McCord, said.

Before McCord made herself known as a sports reporter in Louisiana, she made a great impact at Saint Michael’s where she attended high school.

“Carley was 100 percent in whatever she did. She wanted to be the best that she could be whether it was in the classroom or out of the classroom. She strove and demanded that of herself, and from the people around her,” Robert Smith, the Athletic Director at St. Michael’s, who also taught McCord, said.

McCord continued to support her hometown high school long after she graduated.

“Carley was very visible here on campus. She was here multiple times, every couple of months working on various projects with me,” Khloe Page, Alumni Director at St. Michael’s, said.

Everyone in attendance reflected on McCord’s impact on this school, and their personal lives, with each bead of the rosary that was prayed.

“She lived and breathed making sure that St. Michael's was out in the news and that we were shown in a positive light and we’ll forever be thankful for her for that,” Page said.

“That’s what I'm gonna miss the most, is just her energetic love, for not only everybody but for sports. And that’s gonna be one of the things I always remember about Carley,” Kagle said.

Her infectious personality and her beaming smile are just two of the countless things that her family and friends will miss most.

“I don't think there no way we can fill that hole of the type of person she was,” Smith said.

McCord’s funeral is set for this Saturday at Saint Jean Vianney Church in Baton Rouge. Visitation is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m with a funeral mass to follow.