Ronald Greene's family discusses State Police cover-up, governor's statements
Family members of Ronald Greene will hold a virtual news conference on Thursday where they plan to discuss reports showing a cover-up at State Police and Governor John Bel Edwards' response to those allegations this past week.
The Greene family plans to hold the news conference at 4:30 p.m. WBRZ will stream it live here when it begins.
Greene died after he was taken into custody by troopers following a high-speed chase through the Monroe area. Despite police initially telling Greene's family he died from injuries sustained in a crash, body camera leaked two years after his death show he was still alive when troopers dragged him from his vehicle.
Greene could be heard on video shouting "I'm sorry" as troopers beat and tased him.
