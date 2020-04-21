79°
Rob Gronkowski returns to NFL as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TAMPA BAY - Former New England Patriot tight end Rob Gronkowski has agreed to come out of retirement as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as part of a trade from New England.
The news came from Gronkowski's agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Gronkowski currently has one year left on his contract worth $10 million.
The Patriots traded the All-Pro tight end and a seventh round pick for a fourth round pick from Tampa Bay.
Gronkowski will be reunited with his long time quarterback, Tom Brady, who played together in New England and won three Super Bowls. Brady signed with Tampa Bay back in March after spending 20 seasons as a Patriot.
