Roadway reopens after broken gas line reported on Coursey Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - Officials have reopened Coursey Boulevard following a morning closure due to a broken gas line.
Eastbound lanes were closed in the 10700 block around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Crews had the area open again just before 10 a.m.
No evacuations were issued.
Officials didn't say what caused the gas line break.
