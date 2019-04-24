Roadway reopens after broken gas line reported on Coursey Blvd.

BATON ROUGE - Officials have reopened Coursey Boulevard following a morning closure due to a broken gas line.

Eastbound lanes were closed in the 10700 block around 9 a.m. Wednesday. Crews had the area open again just before 10 a.m.

No evacuations were issued.

Officials didn't say what caused the gas line break.